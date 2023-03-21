Obituary: Tina Renee Bailey, 43, Bardstown

Tina Renee Bailey, 43, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1980, in Bardstown to Laurie Ann Shain and Darrell Dewayne Cheser. She was a loving mother, was a dear friend, and was loved by all. She had a great heart and was always full of life.

She is survived by three children, Leah Madison Cheser (Nathan LaRue) of Raywick, and Rachel Nicole Smith and Austin David Smith, both of Bardstown;

her mother, Laurie Jones of Bardstown; her father, Darrell (Amy) Cheser of Monticello;

eight siblings, Shannon Cheser of Springfield, Rhea Cecil of Bloomfield, Dakota (Allison) Roby of Paducah, Jessica Raikes (Shaun Hill) of Bardstown, Nathan (Allison) Jones of Loretto, Cheryl (Michael) Gehring, and Rhonda (Josh) Faulkner, both of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Pastor Neil Gordon officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family request donations of sympathy may go towards the funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

