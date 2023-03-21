Obituary: Joseph Ronald ‘Ron’ Blair Sr., 78, New Hope

Joseph Ronald “Ron” Blair Sr., 78, of New Hope, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 18, 1944, in Nelson County. He was a retired plant manager of Kentucky Cooperage in Lebanon with 40 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed horseback riding. He loved old country music, playing his guitar and singing.

JOSEPH RONALD “RON” BLAIR SR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mae Calhoun Blair; his parents, Joseph Larry Blair and Mary Lavon Blair-Mattingly; his stepmother, Mary Wilson; and three brothers, Joseph Daniel Mattingly, William Marion “Hose” Mattingly and Leon Mattingly.

Survivors include two daughters, Frankie Clark of New Hope and Kim Blair of Bardstown; one son, Jody Blair of New Hope; 14 siblings, Jackie Mattingly (Jeanie), George Dewayne Mattingly (Sandy), Brenda Herbst, Eddie Blair, Allen Blair, Sharon Probus, Phyllis Blair, Karen Ray, Diane Siebel (Bob), Kim Reed, Trish Blair, David Blair, Ronald Blair and Larry Joe Blair; six grandchildren, Kayla Blair, Trey Blair, Jody Walters, Emalee Hahn, Kamyn Brien and Ashton Blair; and one great-granddaughter, Kendall McCandless.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Tony Blair, Jody Walters, Trey Blair, Ashton Blair, Greg Mattingly and Daniel Mattingly.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-