Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 20, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, March 20, 2023

Alain A. Torres Aleman, 31, Louisville, operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; non-payment of fines; no insurance. Bond is $510 cash. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Murphy Buckman, 43, Bardstown, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond total is $6,000 cash. Booked at 12:37 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023.

Terry Wayne Johnson, 44, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,570 cash. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023,, by Probation & Parole.

-30-