Obituary: Frieda Pulliam Borders, 83, Chaplin

Frieda Pulliam Borders, 83, of Chaplin, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Colonial in Bardstown. She was born April 1, 1939, in Chaplin. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Borders; her parents, Harold and Goldie Pulliam; and one brother, Edwin Pulliam.

She is survived by one brother, Warren (Janice) Pulliam of Bardstown; six nieces and nephews, Eddie (Dana) Pulliam, Cheri (Keith Clark) Pulliam, Mitsy Early, Monica (Mike) Hennings, Kerry (Stacey) Pulliam, and Darren (Tricia) Pulliam; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Jackson Pulliam, Evan Pulliam, Ethan Pulliam, and Kaley Pulliam.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation isi 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Gideons International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

