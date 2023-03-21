Council hears that 911 board votes to become part of county government

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 — The Bardstown City Council discussed the future of the E-911 Dispatch Center at its meeting last Tuesday evening.

The dispatch board that oversees the center voted unanimously at its last meeting to ask to be placed under the control of Nelson County government.

JOE PREWITT

Emergency Services Director Joe Prewitt told the council that the dispatch center has been operated by an interlocal agreement between the city and county government since its inception.

Bardstown Fire Chief Todd Spalding told the council that the dispatch center needed more support, and the board agreed that “its in the best interest of go under one entity and be better managed that the board can do.”

Prewitt said an advisory board would remain, but it would focus on communications issues and not the finances and administration of the dispatch center.

Moving the dispatch center to county government control will immediately affect some savings. The dispatch center is currently a quasi-government agency, and therefore has to conduct annual audits. If the change is adopted, the audits will be included as part of the county’s audit. Expected savings under county control can be as high as $30,000.

SHAWN GAITHER

The 911 fee is set at $24 per year on county property tax bills, but that fee has not changed in 10 years.

“We’re at a crossroads,” Prewitt told the council. “Either tax support needs to increase or the fees need to be adjusted.”

The dispatch center budget has been flat the past five years, Dispatch Director Shawn Gaither told the council, making it difficult to keep dispatcher pay competitive.

The council took no action.

HEAVEN HILL WATER MAIN. The council approved a public/private partnership project that will construct a 12-inch water main that will serve the new Heaven Hill distillery now under construction on East John Rowan Blvd.

City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau said the new line will connect with an existing 16-inch water main near Withrow Court, then extend down KY 245 to the distillery site.

There’s an existing water line in the area, but given the water volume the distillery will need, it was determined a new water main would be needed to insure Heaven Hill’s water supply is sufficient without degrading water supplies to other users.

The council awarded Earthworks the contract with their low bid of $1.769 million.

In other business, the council:

— awarded a mowing bid for the city cemeteries to King’s Mowing for $1,400 per 7-day mowing cycle.

— approved reappointing Dustan McCoy to the air board.

— heard that Bardstown ranked No. 9 in Site Selection magazine’s 2022 Governor’s Cup Rankings for economic development.

-30-