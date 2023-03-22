City’s ex-CFO sentenced for felony wire fraud in thefts from city coffers

Former City CFO Tracy Hudson was sentenced Tuesday to 35 months incarceration and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to thefts of city funds during her tenure. (Oldham County Detention Center photo)

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, — Tracy Hudson, the former chief financial officer for the City of Bardstown, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for her role in the theft of $764,093.39 of city funds while a city employee.

Hudson pled guilty to felony wire fraud in U.S. District Court in August 2022.

During the sentencing hearing, Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton offered a victim impact statement on behalf of the city, outlining how Hudson’s thefts harmed the city’s residents, and affected a loss of confidence in the city’s non-elected officials.

In addition to the 35 months in prison, Hudson was ordered to pay $279,972 in restitution to the City of Bardstown.

Prior to the sentencing, the city had recovered $454,123 in reimbursement for Hudson’s thefts, including $134,121 she turned over immediately after she was terminated, and $350,000 recovered from the company that issued the surety bond for Hudson in her role as CFO.

