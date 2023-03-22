City’s ex-CFO sentenced for felony wire fraud in thefts from city coffers
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, March 21, 2023, — Tracy Hudson, the former chief financial officer for the City of Bardstown, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for her role in the theft of $764,093.39 of city funds while a city employee.
Hudson pled guilty to felony wire fraud in U.S. District Court in August 2022.
During the sentencing hearing, Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton offered a victim impact statement on behalf of the city, outlining how Hudson’s thefts harmed the city’s residents, and affected a loss of confidence in the city’s non-elected officials.
In addition to the 35 months in prison, Hudson was ordered to pay $279,972 in restitution to the City of Bardstown.
Prior to the sentencing, the city had recovered $454,123 in reimbursement for Hudson’s thefts, including $134,121 she turned over immediately after she was terminated, and $350,000 recovered from the company that issued the surety bond for Hudson in her role as CFO.
-30-