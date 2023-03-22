Nelson Fiscal Court reviews bulky item pickup, storm debris disposal options

Magistrates Adam Wheatley, left, and Keith Metcalfe.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 — Nelson County residents are still cleaning up from the recent high winds that ravished areas of the county, downing trees, and limbs and damaging buildings.

Property owners who experienced damage are asked to sent photos and estimates of those damages to Nelson County Emergency Services director Joe Prewitt, who is gathering that data for submission to FEMA.

Send your photos and damage reports to NelsonCountyweatherdamage@gmail.com.

Tree limbs and debris from the storm may also be set out as part of the county’s bulky item pickup — a change fiscal court approved in the wake of the wind storm.

Additionally, property owners may dispose of their own tree debris by hauling it to the Old Quarry located just past 937 Quarry Lane.

BULKY ITEM PICKUP. The pickup continues in area south of the Bluegrass Parkway and west of KY 49.

County Engineer Brad Spalding said crews were working in the Roberts Road and Melody Lake areas. The pickup is currently a couple of days behind due to pickup up tree debris, Spalding said.

So far, the pickup has 327 tons of discarded items and 2,500 tires.

The third and final pickup area begins on Monday, March 27th. Residents are asked to have their bulky items on the side of the road in front of their homes by 8 a.m. the first day.

DEE HEAD ROAD IMPROVEMENT. Spalding provided drawings of the proposed improvements to the the intersection of Dee Head Road with KY 52, New Hope Road.

The new design will replace the existing intersection with a wider, longer curved section where Dee Head intersects, providing a greater sight distance and margin of safety.

The state is willing to fund $1 million of the project’s costs, Spalding told the court. The bids are expected to be sought this summer, he explained. The stae will only pay up to $1 million of the project costs; anything over $1 million will be county’s responsiblity.

ELECTION MACHINE GRANT. Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom told the court that the county received a grant of $160,000 to cover the costs of the county’s purchase of new voting machines.

The court unanimously passed a resolution required for acceptance of the grant.

MAGISTERIAL REDISTRICTING. Nelson County is the only county in Kentucky that is split between two Congressional districts; this fact will complicate redrawing the county’s magisterial districts.

Once a redistricting commission is established, they have 60 days to complete their work. The county has undergone a lot of growth, and there will be significant changes expected, Judge Executive Tim Hutchins said.

In other business, fiscal court:

— approved the appointments of Dick Greenwell and Glen Stone to the Nelson County Board of Adjustments.

— approved reappointing Dustan McCoy to the joint city-county air board.

— heard Hutchins discuss the large number of unpaid garbage bills. The county has univeral garbage collection, and the county continues garbage pickup even if the resident opts not to pay the collection fee.

Hutchins said the county may take action to collect overdue garbage bills in the future.

— Hutchins also asked county residents to clean up their properties to avoid violating the county’s nuisance ordinance.

-30-