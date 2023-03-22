Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Joshua Robert Hall, 39, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $415 cash. Booked at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, ,by the Taylor County Jail.

Mikal Lamar Moore, 29, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mariah Michelle Ballinger, 26, Louisville, criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $4,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rickey Neal Whitley, 26, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff.

Gabriel Brandon Mullins, 41, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-