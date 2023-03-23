Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

James Ricky Fife, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Tyler Johnson, 30, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Dewayne Vincent, 36, Pekin, Ind., order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey Amanda Holbrook, 20, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. Bond is $20,000. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023,, by the Kentucky State Police.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place; menacing; terroristic threatening. No bond listed. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-