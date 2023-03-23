Rev. Godfrey ‘Bird’ Ferguson Kaufman, 74, Louisville

The Rev. Godfrey “Bird” Ferguson Kaufman, 74, of Louisville, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital. He was born July 5, 1948, in Louisville to Garland Washington Kaufman and Elizabeth Ferguson Kaufman.

THE REV. GODFREY “BIRD” FERGUSON KAUFMAN

He graduated from Fern Creek High School in 1967. During his high school years, he had a drawing submitted to the J. B. Speed Museum at the University of Louisville. As a young man, he did construction work where he learned how to build houses from the ground up. He worked in Jefferson County Public Schools as police security. Then, he went into the Kentucky State Police Academy where he was the only minority in his class. He graduated and became a Kentucky State Police Trooper under highway enforcement. He transferred from Kentucky State Police to the State Highway Engineering Department where he helped build the southern stretch of I-65 down by Muldraughy Hill as an engineer. He also was bestowed the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel.

He loved to work with his hands with woodworking, construction tasks, and mechanic work. He would love to help people with a host of small construction projects and problems. He was the interim pastor of Fairfield Second Baptist Church and was the former pastor of 1st Baptist Church Bardstown in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, the Rev. Dr. Leonardo “Scoopy” DeVincent Kaufman Sr. and Dr. Marcia “Porky” Jean Kaufman.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kaufman; one daughter, Daphne Humphrey; two sons, the Rev. Dr. M. L. Kaufman (Dr. Deanna Wathington-Kaufman) and Brian James Harwell (IIshia Godwin); two stepchildren, Angela Fogle (Grandchildren: Justice, Jada, Nehemiah, and Jeremiah Fogle) and Corey Fogle; four siblings, Garlanda Wasina Kaufman, Hartford “Man” Bellamy Kaufman Sr., Rev. Gerald Ray Kaufman (Evelyn), and the Rev. Rodney “Teeny” Shaddai Kaufman Sr. (Margarete); one sister-in-law, Joyce Kaufman; four grandchildren, Jewel, Demetrius, Brain Jr., and Micah Harwell; 24 nieces and nephews; and a host of grandnieces and nephews.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2023, in the 2nd floor chapel of Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Pkwy in Louisville.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-