Obituary: Christine Marie Berry, 76, Bloomfield

Christine Marie Berry, 76, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her son’s home. She was born June 14, 1946, in Taylorsville to the late Leslie and Sarah Alice Hardin. She was a farmer, she loved fishing, and if she had a fishing pole in her hand or was spending time with her grandchildren, she was happy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Berry; one daughter, Mary Alice Berry; one son, Buddy Garland Berry; one sister, Catherine Hardin; and one brother, James Hardin.

She is survived by one daughter, Nikki Lutz of Bloomfield; one son, Thomas Lee (Melissa) Berry of Taylorsville; two sisters, Mary Frances Hardin and Dorothy Mae Hardin, both of Bardstown; one brother, Kenneth Hardin of Bardstown; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

