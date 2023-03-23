Obituary: James C. Cotton, 64, Bardstown

James C. Cotton, 64, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his home. He was born March 21, 1959, in Fairfield. He was an employee for many years at Trim Masters and Johnan. He was a bus driver and maintenance man for Nelson County Schools, and drove for CATS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Rosevelt Cotton and Aline May Hughes Cotton Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Cotton of Bardstown; three children, Deavonne Cotton of Arizona, Jamie Cotton of Bardstown, and Jakara Cotton of Radcliff; six sisters, Jean Simpson and Deina Payne Meriweather, both of Frankfort, Carol Mitchell of Louisville, Bonnee Armstron of Cincinnati, Connie (Daryl) Taltoan of Atlanta and Debbie Young of Louisville; three brothers, William “Robert” Cotton of Frankfort, Terry (Sarah) Cotton of Fairfield, and Larry (Debbie) Cotton of Louisville; four grandchildren, Jaileyah Cotton, Sion Cotton, Amariyah Cotton, and Jahziyon Cotton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

