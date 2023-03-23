Obituary: Bobby D. Roby, 88, Bardstown

Bobby D. Roby, 88, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home. He was born March 16, 1935, in Nelson County. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery. He was in the U.S. Army National Guard for seven years. He was owner and operator of the Wilson Motel, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Legion 121 and the Moose Lodge. He was a big UK fan, loved playing tennis and gardening.

BOBBY D. ROBY

He was preceded in death by two sons, Scott Roby and Troy Roby; his parents, Paul B. and Margaret Roby; one sister, Frieda Hibbs; and two brothers, Paul Alvin Roby and Billy Roby.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Rogers Roby of Bardstown; two daughters, Ann Margaret Huston and Marti (John) Roby-Leslie, both of Florida; two sons, Mike (Dana) Roby and David Roby, both of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren, Morgan (Jacob) Allgeier, Derek Roby, Emily Huston, Dean Huston, John Leslie, Jace Leslie, Ian Leslie, Jackson Leslie, Ava Roby and Ryder Roby; several nieces and nephews; and a close family friend, Eddie Masterson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2023, at Barlow Funeral H some.

Memorial contributions may go toward Hospice of Nelson County, St. Joseph Bereavement and Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

-30-