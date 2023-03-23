Obituary: Marcella Cox, 82, Bardstown

Marcella Cox, 82, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Woodford County. She enjoyed traveling and visiting family, she worked at Sylvania for 20 years.

MARCELLA COX

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Cox and Mary Louise Cox.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Phipps of Bardstown; one daughter, Cheryl (Bobby) Nally of New Haven; one son, Roger (Tammy) Smith of Frankfort; two brothers, Jimmy (Pat) Cox of Washington and Billy Cox of Versailles; four grandchildren, Austin (Courtney) Nally, Cody (Jassmine) Nally, James Brophy, and Dewayne Brophy; and five great-grandchildren, Rae Kinsley Nally, Breminghton Nally, Noah Nally, Mercedes Brophy, and Alexis Brophy.

A graveside service will be held at Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-