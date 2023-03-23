Obituary: Christopher ‘Aaron’ Nalley, 38, Bardstown

Christopher “Aaron” Nalley, 38, of Bardstown died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 13, 1985, in Bardstown. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was a loving dad and husband. He loved to make people smile and had many lifelong best friends.

CHRISTOPHER “AARON” NALLEY

He was preceded in death by his cousin, Kendra Mattingly; his grandparents, Charlie and Alice Miller; and maw, Elsie Roller.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Nalley; four children, Griffin Nalley, Emma Grace Nalley, Molly Rose Nalley and Lilly Ann Nalley; his mother, Carla Tobe (Steve); his father, Wayne Nalley (Joyce); three sisters, Kammi Nalley, Devon Nalley, and Kennedy Tobe all of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Wendy Underwood (George) and Hannah Durbin; two brothers-in-law, Nick Durbin (Amber) and Ben Durbin (Jennifer); many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and the amazing church members, his brothers and sisters in Christ.

The memorial service is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

