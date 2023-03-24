Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 23, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Jasmine Miranda Cocanougher, 30, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 2:22 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robyn Jeanie Shea, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:58 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023,, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Amber Jo Newton, 39, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree (2 counts); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is $3,500. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Austin Sluder, 30, Campbellsville, assault, second-degree; probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Zachary Clement Wethington, 20, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; no insurance; no brake lights. No bond listed. Booked at 2:01 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brendon David Booher, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Teresa Louise Jackson, 34, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; no registration plates; failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond total is $100 cash. Booked at 4:41 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Casey Leann Coombs, 38, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 5:02 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Debra Jean Lessaris, 68, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Josh R. Cahill, 39, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $200. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-