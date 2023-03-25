Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 24, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, March 24, 2023

Kelsey Nicole Crouch, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Douglas Lanham, 53, London, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the Lebanon Police Department.

Joshua Brian Ferguson, 39, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $233 cash. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony William Vanvactor, 57, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 5:06 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Ryan Wilkins, 36, New Haven, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); intimidating a participant in the legal process; unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the New Haven Police Department.

Quiten Davion Knox, 24, Campbellsville, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 8:01 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Logan Gonzales, 24, Radcliff, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-