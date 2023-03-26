Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 25, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Bryant Lamont Robinson, 23, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Abby Margaret Jones, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohl/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023.

-30-