Obituary: Frankie Newton Jr., 53, Bardstown

Frankie Newton Jr., 53, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1969, in Bardstown. He worked for Metalsa as a Weld Tech. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going on road trips, fixing things and gambling. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

FRANKIE NEWTON JR.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Lee “Peggy” Ballard; one sister, Amy Newton; his father-in-law, Leon Spalding; and one sister-in-law, Ginny Spalding.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Newton; one daughter, Courtney (Neal) Ralston of Bardstown; one son, Jonathan (Linsey) Newton of Cox’s Creek; his father, Francis “Ruben” Newton of Cox’s Creek; six grandchildren, Kayelyn, Ellie, Barrett, Emily, Carson, and Tucker; two nieces, Camille Goodman and Victoria Watson; one nephew, Ian Watson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

