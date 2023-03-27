Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, March 26, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Amber Dawn Baker, 37, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); disregarding traffic control device (traffic light); speeding, 20 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Dalton Dwight Rutledge, 22, Hodgenville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree; possession of a defaced firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:11 p.m. March 26, 2023.

Bradley Adam Jones, 42, Prospect, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 7:27 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Florenco Neri Merced, 37, New Albany, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

David Allen Chesser, 65, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; one headlight; no tail laps; failure to dim headlights; failure to notify change of address to the Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-