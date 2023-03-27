Obituary: Eric Christopher Johnson, 28, formerly of Culvertown

Eric Christopher Johnson, 28, of Taylorsville, formerly of Culvertown, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home after an illness. He was born Oct. 5, 1994, in Elizabethtown. He was currently a lineman for United Electric in Louisville and was a former employee of Pike Electric. In his free time he liked to hunt, fish, travel and watch UK sports. Eric was of the Catholic faith.

ERIC CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON

He was preceded in death by his father, David Christopher Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Katelyn Crenshaw Johnson of Taylorsville; his mother, Kimberly Metcalf Johnson of Culvertown; one sister, Holly (Zach) French of Bardstown; one niece, Brecklyn French; two nephews, Liam Crenshaw and a second arriving in July.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

