Obituary: David L. ‘Doodle’ Trent, 66, Cox’s Creek

David L. “Doodle” Trent, 66, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 20, 1956, in Bardstown. He retired from American Fuji Seal. He loved hunting, woodworking, NASCAR and he was an avid University of Kentucky fan.

DAVID “DOODLE” TRENT

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd “Buck” and Dorothy “Dot” Trent; two sisters, Betty Jean Miles, and Judith Carol Lewis; and one brother, James “Jim” Stephen Trent.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jo “Jody” Trent of Cox’s Creek; three sons, Michael J. Phillips of Birmingham, Ala., Jason L. (Trish) Phillips of Springfield, and Joshua W. Phillips of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Barbara Ann Trent of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, William Thomas “Tom” (LaVerne) Trent of Fairfield, and Norris Lee “Butch” Trent of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Kassidy Marie Phillips, Michael Dakota Phillips, Xavier Nathaniel Phillips, Ashley Danielle Phillips, Joseph Levi Phillips, and Elijah Austin Phillips; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Leo and Luna.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow with Pastor Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-