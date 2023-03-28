Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 27, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Johnny Owens Raymer, 40, Louisville, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; terrorist threatening, third-degree; no insurance card; no seat belts; operating on a suspended operators license; reckless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 2:49 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Justin Ryan Smith, 33, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 7:08 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Charles Henry Hatcher, 48, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:02 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023.

Tiffiny Renee Cook, 36, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Lee Mattingly Jr., 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 11:09 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Paul Puyear, 37, Bardstown, strangulation, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Kenneth Bowier, 40, Glasgow, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,800. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Leslie Anne Glazar, 40, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:18 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Taylor Rudder, 22, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; burglary, third-degree. Bond is $950. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-