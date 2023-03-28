Obituary: Martha Ann Reed Holbert, 78, New Haven

Martha Ann Reed Holbert, 78, of New Haven, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was the former Martha Reed, a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service where she worked for 33 years. She was also a beautician. She was an avid UK fan. She enjoyed her family, especially being a grandmother, and was known for making the best strawberry preserves. She also liked to crochet and make Christmas candies.

MARTHA ANN REED HOLBERT

She was preceded in death by her parents, George William and Mary Naomi Reed; one sister, Jeannie Cornish; and one grandson, Kevin.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Danny Holbert; two daughters, Shannon Ritchie (Phillip) and Rachelle Anderson; three sons, Scott McMahan (Lydia), Shane McMahan (April) and Kenneth Corey Holbert (Sarah); two sisters, Emily Shelburne and Bonnie Reed; two brothers, Ricky Reed and Johnny Reed; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kosair Charities.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-