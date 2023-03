DIANE BERRY

NC GAZETTE / WBRT Radio

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — The Nelson County Gazette will livestream the press conference at the Nelson County Justice Center at 5:30 p.m. regarding allegations of ethics violations, misconduct and neglect of duty of NC Board of Education chair Diane Berry.

Visit the Nelson County Gazette Facebook page to catch the livestream.

-30-