Group: Board chair emails are proof of ethics violations, official misconduct

Former school board member Rebecca Macguire-Dye speaks to the crowd Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the Nelson County Justice Center.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — Three former school board members were part of a sizeable group of parents, teachers and students who gathered Tuesday at the Nelson County Justice Center steps to outline their grievances in regard to Nelson County Board chair Diane Berry.

A “Save Our Students” supporter holds a “Resign Diane” placard.

Rebecca Macguire-Dye told the assembled crowd that the group’s goal is keeping the board accountable, and make sure the school board reflects the ethics of the community.

“We need equity and access for all students to all classes,” Macguire-Dye said.

Former board member Diane Breeding explained that through open records requests for the emails of board chair Berry, the group discovered a variety of issues that highlight possible ethics violations, neglect of duty, and misconduct in office.

“The important thing is all this is fact-based,” Macquire-Dye said. Copies of all of Berry’s emails obtained by open records requests are posted on a website for the Save Our NC Students group. The emails are proof of the allegations, she explained.

The crowd included former school board member Jeff Dickerson, school officials, teachers and parents. Board member Damon Jackey observed the press conference from a distance.

To view the Nelson County Gazette livestream of the press conference, click here.

To view the emails and videos, visit this link.

