Florida semi driver dies in single-vehicle crash near the 12 mm on BG Parkway

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — The Florida driver of a tractor-trailer died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near the 12-mile marker on the Bluegrass Parkway.

At 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police responded to a request for assistance with a single-vehicle fatal crash on the parkway. The initial investigation determined that the driver, Kevin Wright, 57, of Milton, Fla., was operating his 2006 Freightliner westbound when he struck the concrete barrier in a construction zone. After striking the barrier, investigators believe Wright overcorrected, crossing the roadway, striking a guardrail and catching fire.

Wright was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

Both eastbound and westbound lines were closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to investigate and to allow clean-up crews to clear the scene.

KSP were assisted at the scene by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS, and the Nelson County Coroner’s Office. The collision remains under investigation by Tpr. Joseph Pineiroa.

