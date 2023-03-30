Obituary: Connie Lynn Walls, 70, Lebanon

Connie Lynn Walls, 70, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Spring View Hospital. She was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Lebanon to the late George and Lottie Scott Burress. She was a graduate of Spencerian College and worked many years for the Marion County Board of Education. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Carol Burress; and one brother, Bobby Joe Burress.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jerry Walls of Lebanon; one son, Charlie (Julie) Walls of Cincinnati; five sisters, Doris Blandford of St. Mary’s, Betty (Jim) Reynolds of Lebanon, Diane (Robert) Rupley of Bardstown, Jane (Bobby) Edwards of Frankfort and Wanda (Tom) Reed of Salvisa; one brother, David (Helen) Burress of Greenwood, Ind; and two grandchildren, Owen Walls and Brielle Walls, both of Cincinnati.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Bosley Funeral Home with the Rev. Troy Elmore officiating. Burial is in Old Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

