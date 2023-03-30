Nelson County Jail Logs — March 28-29, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Christopher Alan Noe, 36, Shepherdsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $908 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Ethan Alan Coulter, 32, Bloomfield, assault, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Florenco Neri Merced, 37, New Albany, contempt of court. No bond listed.

Booked at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Briana Leigh Saunders, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $1,313. Booked at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver Allen Jones, 25, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)(2 counts); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia (2 counts); careless driving (2 counts); possession of marijuana (2 counts); inadequate muffler; no registration receipt; no registration plates. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Erin Louise Karr, 33, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Robert Matthew O’Bryan, 43, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Andrew Higdon, 33, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-