Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 30, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Kelly Ann Dooley, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI-suspended license; speeding, 15 mph over limit. Bond total is $7,500 cash. Booked at 1:44 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tiffani Marie Vazquez, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kayla Brooke Steele, 34, Loretto, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Joseph Devin Cahoe, 33, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,395 cash. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

James David Aughton, 25, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Cynthia Ann Hawkins, 54, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.

-30-