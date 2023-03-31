Obituary: Gary P. ‘Big Gary’ Stroupe I, 70, Louisville

Gary P. “Big Gary” Stroupe I, 70, of Louisville, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his daughter’s home. He was born Feb. 9, 1953, in Charlotte, N.C. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Nurburg, Germany. He was a master carpenter and after retiring from construction he drove a JCPS school bus for Burks Bus Compound.

GARY P. “BIG GARY” STROUPE I

He was preceded in death by one son, Brad Elliott Stroupe; his parents, Charles Franklin and Francis Stroupe; two sisters, Frances Means and Alice Miller; and two brothers, Charles Stroupe and Mike Stroupe.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Stroupe; two children, Gary Stroupe II (Xiaoying) and Tessa Peters (Chipper); seven brothers and sisters, Betty Heiby, William Stroupe, Anna Seelinger, Margaret Wagoner, Mary Lou White Rhoanda Wilson and Butch Moore; seven grandchildren, Hayle Stroupe, Kayle Stroupe, Savanna Stroupe, Seth Peters, Ryan Peters, Lynnlee Peters and a grandchild on the way; numerous bonus grandkids; two great-grandchildren, Keaton Warford and Raelynn Childers; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor W.D. Thomas officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery. Military services will be provided at the cemetery by the Marion County Veteran Honor Guard.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Marion County Veteran Honor Guard.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

