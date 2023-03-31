Obituary: Elizabeth Jane ‘Betty’ Ballard, 87, Holy Cross

Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Ballard, 87, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, March 30, 2023. She was born in Saint Francis as the fourth of nine children to loving parents. She enjoyed being a cheerleader and graduated from St. Francis High School. She married Leo at age 17 and was married for 68 years until his death in 2021. They raised six children and buried one baby.

ELIZABETH JANE “BETTY” BALLARD

They made their home on a small farm in Holy Cross. She loved her family and her home. She was a loving Mom and Granny to her 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had time for them and loved giving them “things.” She could fix anything from a broken toy to a broken heart. “I bet Granny can fix it” was always the first thought when anything was broken. Her advice was always laced with humor and love. She was a talented artist who created beautiful needlework, including quilts and wall art. She loved to paint water scenes. Her yard hosted a big fishpond that she loved. It was also a place where countless birds found their food. She loved trees and bushes and had to nurture the yellow clay of Holy Cross with tons of black dirt and mulch. The archeologists of the future will wonder about that acre of black soil in the middle of Central Kentucky. She played the piano and had a beautiful singing voice and loved to yodel. She loved her friends and customers at the Bank of Loretto where she worked for many years. She had many collections that she acquired with her friends Earnett Ballard and Josephine Hill. She could repair, rebuild, and refinish furniture. She could always see what the piece could be. She gave as many items to her children as they would take. She loved her beautiful treasures. But, her family was her greatest treasure. Her love was unconditional, and she could be a momma bear in an instant. She was funny, strong-willed, and determined in her goals. Her strong work ethic was shared by her family. Her family will truly miss her advice, and her loving ways that have guided them through life’s journey. She was proud of her family’s accomplishments and was forever a cheerleader for them.

She lived by the belief that “I shall pass through this world but once, and I will do whatever I can to make it a better place because I have lived.” She grieved for her baby, Johnny Ray and her precious granddaughter Megan, until the day she died.

She died at home, surrounded by her loving family as she wished. She will be missed terribly by all who knew her and will never be forgotten.

Thanks to the assistance of wonderful caregivers, Martha Wheatley, Susie Robey, Lynn Hall and Gina Nalley, along with Tiffany Montgomery and Sarah Adams of Hosparus Health, the family was able to keep her at home through her long illness as was her wish.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Johnny Ray; one granddaughter, Megan; her mother, Mary Thelma Newton Mattingly; her father, Joseph Herman Riggs; her stepfather, Thomas Bud Mattingly; four sisters, Geraldine Lucas, Barbara Ann Mudd, Jewell Marie Hagan and LaVerne Masterson.

She is survived by three daughters, Lynne Robey (Mark) and Sheila Wheatley (Keith), both of Loretto and Michelle Decker of Fern Creek; three sons, David Ballard (Diane), Gary Ballard (Mary) and Roger Ballard (Donna), all of Bardstown; two sisters, Shirley Riggs of New Hope and Patsy Cheshire of Jeffersontown; two brothers, Carl Riggs of Loretto and Jimmy Riggs (Jeanette) of Louisville; 23 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-