Obituary: Dennis Hall, 80, Chaplin

Dennis Hall, 80, of Chaplin, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Kenton, Ohio. He retired from International Harvester. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of V.F.W. Post 1031 in Springfield, Ohio, The Moose Post 428 and The Eagle Post 2163, both in Kenton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Marie Hall.

He is survived by four children, Michael Hall of New Berlin, Wisc., Matthew Swinson of Maysville, N.C., Denetta Ayers (Brian) of Henryville, Ind. and Diane Akridge of Louisville.

There will be no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

