Obituary: Jessica Hope Reed McKinley, 36, Bardstown

Jessica Hope Reed McKinley, 36, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She was born Sept. 29, 1986, in Bardstown to Rebecca Reed and Doug Robinson. She was a caregiver and a member of Waterford Church of Christ. She loved her children and family, her car, and she had a special passion for cows.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Venita Reed.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Louise McKinley of Bardstown; two sons, Brayden Myles McKinley of Bardstown and Carter Wayne McKinley of Irvington; her father, Doug (Katie) Robinson of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Kaylah Cunningham (Robert) Goode of Bardstown and Amber (Dalton) Jones of Bloomfield; her maternal grandparents, Emil (Carol) Reed of Bardstown; the father of her children, Kyle McKinley; her significant other, Russell Broussard; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Joe Stone officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial in Valley Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-