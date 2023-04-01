Obituary: Shelia Diane Hatcher Shelton, 76, Buffalo

Shelia Diane Hatcher Shelton, 76, of Buffalo, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her home. She was a retired CNA at Glenview Nursing Home and a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. She loved her flowers, loved to read and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Delana Carol Shelton; her husband, James Wayne Shelton; her parents, Herbert and Laura Raymer Hatcher Sr.; three sisters, Charlotte Barber, Caroline Hatcher and Angie Hatcher; and four brothers, Jimmy Hatcher, Herbie Hatcher, Bobby Hatcher and Pooh Hatcher.

She is survived by one daughter, LaShana (Tommy) Crane of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Fran Hatcher of Hodgenville, Bonnie (Wayne) White of Colorado and Ollie (Joe) Harris of North Carolina; six brothers, David (Ritha) Hatcher of Shepherdsville, Gary (Daphene) Hatcher of Pioneer Village, Steve Hatcher and Timmy (Tammy) Hatcher, both of Buffalo, Tommy (Kim) Hatcher of Glendale and Barry Hatcher of Howardstown; two grandchildren, Breanna (Iakona) Agpalza and Braden Crane, both of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home with Tommy Crane officiating. Burial is in Buffalo Cemetery

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements.

