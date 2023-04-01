Nelson County Jail Logs — March 30-31, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Amber Jo Newton, 39, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no seat belts; careless driving; failure to notify change of address to Department of Transportation. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, March 31, 2023

Jarred Christopher Butterfield, 29, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); no insurance; failure to appear; operating on a suspended license; careless driving; improper display of registration plates. Bond is $195 cash. Booked at 1:25 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandra Leah Kinder, 28, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; failure to appear. Bond total is $6,000. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Dalton Taylor, 26, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; license plate not legible; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:13 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Timothy Wayne Bellendier II, 32, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayondra Marie Poynter, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $565 cash. Booked at 2:51 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Allen Nally, 45, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court. Bond is $435. Booked at 3:37 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Peyton George Terrell, 37, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bettie Carol Neat, 47, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $253.

Booked at 3:21 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Johnnie Robert Whitehouse IV, 31, Bardstown, no information available. No bond listed. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023.

Richard Dean Castleman Jr., 30, Radcliff, a fugitive from another state. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:23 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-