Danville man dies in two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Botland

A Danville man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon west of Botland. Photo by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 31, 2023 — A Danville man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on US 150, Springfield Road just east of Botland.

Joshua Burton, 43, of Danville died in the crash that happened Thursday afternoon at about 4:29 p.m.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that a vehicle driven by Carla Murphy, 43, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US150 in the eastbound lane when it collided with Burton’s vehicle.

Murphy and her juvenile passenger were treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to University of Louisville hospital. Burton died at the crash scene.

The crash closed Springfield Road for several hours while first responders worked the scene and officers investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

-30-