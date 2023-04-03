Nelson County Jail Logs — April 1-2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Nathan Paul Finch, 34, Vallomnia, 47281, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kristina Ann Linton, 36, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Travis D. Carlisle, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving on a DUI suspended license; no seat belts; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Alexandra Kay Simpson, 21, Bloomfield, operating on a suspended license; failure to appear (2 counts); improper equipment. Bond is $475 cash. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 27, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fugitive from another state; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed. Booked at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Sherlie Page Jr., 31, Bardstown, flagrant non-support. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jonthan Lee Yount, 40, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; speeding, 25 mph over limit; rear license not illuminated; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); trafficking in controlled substance, (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. no insurance; resisting arrest; possession of synthetic drugs; operating on a suspended license; disregarding stop sign; disregarding traffic control device. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Andrew Noe, 36, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

