Obituary: Josh Rufus Burton, 43, Danville

Josh Rufus Burton, 43, of Danville, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, due to an automobile accident. He was born July 30, 1979, in Columbia. He was a middle school teacher at New Haven School and head wrestling coach at Thomas Nelson High School. He previously taught at Marion County Middle School and coached wrestling at Woodford County Middle School and Boyle County High School.

He was a 1997 Woodford County High School graduate. He was a member of Woodford’s 1996 and 1997 back-to-back state and dual State Champion Wrestling Teams. He was a two-time state placer, finishing second in 1996 and third in 1997. He wrestled for the University of the Cumberlands and played rugby for the University of Kentucky. He received a bachelor’s degree in History from American Public University and a master’s in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands. He was working on a second master’s degree at Western Kentucky University to pursue a Ph.D. in history.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wendy Jean Fudge Reeder.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Burton of Danville; one daughter, Kendall Burton of Danville; one son, Conner Burton of Danville; his father, Donald Burton of Columbia; his stepfather, Charlie Reeder of Georgetown; one sister, Andrea Burton of Lexington; his mother-in-law, Theresa Pease of Elizabethtown; one sister-in-law, Rebecca Pease of Lexington; one brother-in-law, Jacob Pease of Elizabethtown; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends, students, co-workers, and wrestling mates.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Thomas Nelson High School gymnasium with a celebration of life service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go toward his children’s education.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

