Obituary: Thomas A. ‘Tom’ Gosling, 85, Bardstown
Thomas A. “Tom” Gosling, 85, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born June 8, 1937, in Louisville. He was a retired pressman for Standard Gravure in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Gosling; one son, Thomas Gosling; one granddaughter, Ashley Blais; his son-in-law, Jeff Floyd; one sisters, Barbara Weinert; and two brothers, Omer Gosling and Robert Gosling.
He is survived by three children, Kim Jones, William Gosling and Brenda Blais (Jeffrey); five grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Brittany, Bryant and Aaron; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Waylon, Avery, Bowen and Bryir; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with no services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
