Obituary: Mary Helen Baker Gordon, 91, Springfield

Mary Helen Baker Gordon, 91, of Springfield, died at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

She is survived by two daughters, Lydia Lake Gordon (Tony) Diamond of Lexington and Jane Iva Gordon (Mike) Harmon of Versailles; two sons, John Logan Gordon and Neely Thompson Gordon, both of Springfield; one daughter-in-law, Linda Gordon of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, and 8-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Sansbury Care Center, 2625 Bardstown Rd., St. Catharine, KY 40061.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

