Obituary: James ‘Larry’ Brussell, 75

James ”Larry” Brussell, 75, died March 30, 2023, at Baptist Health Richmond. He was born May 29, 1947, to the late James Brussell and Mary Ola Newton Brussell in Lebanon. He was retired from GTE/Verizon where he worked for 30 years. He was also an event worker for the UK Athletic Department. He was a very avid fan of UK basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Wilhite; and two brothers, Benedict Brussell and Robert Brussell.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen Brussell; two daughters, Malinda Spry and Amber Smith; one son, Patrick Brussell; one stepdaughter, Julie Westcott; two sisters, Julia Gianeloni and Theresa Cammack; one brother, Harold Brussell; five grandchildren, Lily Spry, Olive Spry, Logan Smith, Reta Westcott and Bodhi Westcott; and many nieces, nephews and their children.

The funeral is noon Thursday, April 6, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond with Pastor Curtis Christian officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, at the church.

The Oldham, Roberts and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements

-30-