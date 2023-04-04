Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, April 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 3, 2023

Leonardo Rodriguez Sanchez, 39, Nashville, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 2 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roman Rabanales Sanchez, 39, Smithville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; no operators license; no insurance; no seat belts; careless driving. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Dakotah Ryan Hall, 26, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000. Booked at 5:42 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Cody Losey, 29, New Haven, unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act with victim under 16 years of age; distribution of obscene matter to minors under 12; failure to appear. Bond is $50,100 cash. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 40, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; failure to appear (six counts). Bond total is $893 cash. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jesse Layne French, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation)(two counts). No bond listed. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Clark Nathan Spalding, 49, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $248 cash. Booked at 3:27 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-