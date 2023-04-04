Obituary: Robert H. McCubbins, 67, Bardstown

Robert H. McCubbins, 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Bardstown to the late Jesse Willard and Nancy Marie Jones McCubbins. He was a farmer who owned and operated McCreams Ice Cream. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a workaholic, he loved nature, and was an avid UK fan.

ROBERT H. MCCUBBINS

He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Reams.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Hahn McCubbins; two sons, Robert Aaron (Michelle) McCubbins of Bardstown and Joshua Brandon (Austin) McCubbins of Gallatin, Tenn.; five sisters, Karen McCubbins, Geneva (Joe) Redmon, Pat McCubbins, Jacqueline Darnell, Rachel (Hector) Gomez, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Sonne Charles McCubbins of Bardstown, Anthony Ray “Moose” (Sheila) McCubbins of Boston; four grandchildren, Bryleigh, Addison, Brayden Aaron, and Huxley’ and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-