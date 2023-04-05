Obituary: Treda Gayle Montgomery, 76, Bardstown

Treda Gayle Montgomery, 76, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at her home. She was born June 30, 1946, in Nelson County to the late Truman and Elizabeth Grigsby Greer. She was a homemaker, a great housekeeper, and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed working in her yard and visiting with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Montgomery; one sister, Marilyn Bricken; and three brothers, Eddie, William, and Harry Greer.

She is survived by two daughters, Robin (Scott) Jones of Bloomfield and Sheila (Neil) Griffeth of Lexington; one son, Tim (Vicky) Montgomery of Bloomfield; two sisters, Sue Montgomery and Geraldine Coulter, both of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

