Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 47, Elizabethtown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Gene Kidd, 25, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christoper Dean Nation, 30, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Gerald Kimberland, 26, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Lee Huston, 29, Nicholasville, order of appearance. No bond listed. Booked at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Daniel Pierce, 39, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

-30-