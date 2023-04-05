Obituary: Susan Polin Taylor, 74, Bardstown

Susan Polin Taylor, 74, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 29, 1949, in Lebanon to the late Joseph Enos and Nellie Catherine Donahue Polin.

SUSAN POLIN TAYLOR

She was a beloved wife, mother, and Mimi who devoted herself to her family. She loved shopping, walking the neighborhood, vacationing in Florida and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed family celebrations and bringing joy to those she loved. She had the most kind, welcoming heart and she loved unconditionally. She will be greatly missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by oner brother, William “Bill” Polin.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Taylor; one daughter, Stephanie (Beau) Oliver of Louisville; one sister, Jane Leake of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph “Donnie” (Margaret) Polin of Elizabethtown; one sister-in-law, Dodie Polin of Springfield; and two grandchildren, Ava and Caleb.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, with a 5 p.m. Monday evening prayer service.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-