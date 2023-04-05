Obituary: Joseph Richard Clark, 70, New Haven

Joseph Richard Clark, 70, of New Haven, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was a retired mechanical design engineer and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leoa Clark.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Clark; three daughters, Angela Michelle Greenwell (James), Angela Marie Newton, and Susannah Taylor (Dago); one son, Tyson Clark (Kelly); his mother, Benita Clark; and eight grandchildren.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

