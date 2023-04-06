Obituary: Joan Nadine Shelton, 79, Bardstown

Joan Nadine Shelton, 79, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 3, 2023. She was born in Louisville April 10, 1943, to the late Rosco and Virginia Huffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years, Clifford Shelton; and one son, Clifford Ross Shelton.

She is survived by one daughter, Kim Jubinville (Paul); one son, Mark Shelton (Michelle); four sisters, Betsy Jones, Martha Longworth (Lonnie), Hope Shuffler (Tom) and Pam Nuzum (Jim); one brother, Ronnie Huffman (Carol); five grandchildren, Brandi, Kristin, Justin, Sarah and Kelsey; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

