Obituary: Jacob ‘Jake’ William Joseph Hughes, 25, Bardstown

Jacob “Jake” William Joseph Hughes, 25, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 7, 1997, in Louisville. He enjoyed motorcycles and working on cars. He loved to talk and never met a stranger, he was everyone’s best friend, and a ladies’ man. He liked to tell people he was a Viking.

JACOB “JAKKE” WILLIAM JOSEPH HUGHES

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clay Watts; and his stepgrandfather, Roger Mason.

He is survived by his mother, Betty (Ray Noman) Neat of Bardstown; his father, Randall Fitz; five siblings, Zach Fitz, Marc Fitz, Scotty Fitz, Miranda Fitz, and Chris Grossman; his maternal grandmother, Rita Gibson; one aunt, Patricia Klan; one uncle, William Neat; two cousins, Julia Klan and Eli Springer; and a host of friends and family.

His funeral services are pending.

Memorial contributions may be made to Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-